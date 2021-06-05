In the middle of last month, Lil Reese was alleged to be in "fair" condition after a bullet grazed his eye. He and two other men were shot while in Chicago in a situation allegedly involving a stolen car. Although the rapper appeared unconscious in a surfaced graphic video from the scene, he made a very speedy recovery.

He was spotted appearing much healthier two weeks after the alleged incident. It wasn't long before he ran into trouble again, with TMZ reporting Reese was arrested for domestic violence just two weeks after getting shot. Accused of striking his girlfriend, the rapper took to social media to deny the rumors.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Don't believe half sh*t you see on internet all imma say like they said I was blind and got beat up," penned Reese on Twitter Saturday (June 5). He added, "I was in car crash and a shout-out only thing that happen new interview otw..."

In a second tweet in response to a fan asking whether or not the domestic violence allegations were true, he responded, "False information stop believing these blogs."

As explained briefly, TMZ reported on Saturday (June 5) that the rapper was allegedly arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on May 29 after officers were called to his home. There, the alleged victim claims Reese pulled her hair and struck her in the face.