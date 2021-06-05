After being named as one of three men who were shot in Chicago in mid-May, Lil Reese seems to have made a full recovery. Shortly after the incident, the Illinois native was listed as being in "fair" condition, although leaked graphic footage showing the rapper barely conscious later floated around the internet.

Since then, he's been spotted looking much happy and healthier, making his first public appearance since the shooting last weekend (May 30). Unfortunately, it seems like he's run into a little more trouble since then. According to TMZ, Reese has been arrested for allegedly getting into a serious physical altercation with his girlfriend.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The publication reports that the Chicago emcee was arrested on the night of May 29 after officers were called to his home. In the police report obtained by TMZ, his girlfriend explained to cops that they had gotten into a serious argument that allegedly became physical.

Officers say she claims Reese pulled her hair and hit her in the face with his fists closed, causing an injury on her lower lip, which responding officers were able to verify. Reese was then arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for the incident.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond. As mentioned prior, the incident follows him being shot in his hometown after someone opened fire into a Dodge Durango that was allegedly stolen.

He was accused of being involved with the alleged robbery of the cars, but no official charges have been brought forth.

