New details have been released pertaining to the shooting of Chicago rapper Lil Reese this weekend. The self-proclaimed "Grim Reaper" was reportedly among three men that were shot on Saturday morning. The rapper was most recently reported as being in "fair" condition after a bullet grazed his eye.

The latest information regarding the shooting provides further insight into the shooter's identity, as well as the possible motive. According to a report from Fox 32 Chicago, a man tracked his son's stolen car to a parking garage and tried to detain the men inside. The 55-year-old father had used a GPS tracker and his son's cell phone to track the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle. When he arrived to confront the people inside the car, another person appeared and began firing shots at the vehicle. The driver rushed away from the scene and crashed before the people inside exchanged gunfire with the other shooter. Lil Reese was reportedly one of the men inside.

The rapper is lucky to still be alive after yet another shooting incident. He was also wounded in a shooting in 2019, which he recently detailed a few weeks ago. "I was by myself," he said in April 2021. "When I got shot and I realized I got shot, I got out the car. Looking around, tryin' to see where they at. Wasn't nobody around, so I just got in the car that was behind me and just told them to take me to the hospital. I ain't gon' lie, I thought it was over for a minute. 'Cause I was shot in the neck, but I'm like, if I make it, I make it."

We will continue to keep you updated on Lil Reese's status. Pray for him and the other victims.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

