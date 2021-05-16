Police have confirmed that 28-year-old Chicago rapper Lil Reese was grazed in the eye by a bullet, Saturday, and has been taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. Video of the shooting went viral on social media, earlier Saturday.

The Chicago Tribune reports that "Lil Reese told police that he met the people in the Durango outside of the garage and directed them where to drive so he could buy cannabis from them, the report said. The other people shot gave police little information."



Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Two other individuals, ages 20 and 27, were involved in the shooting as well. The 20-year-old man was shot twice in the knee, but is currently in "good condition." The 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and is in "critical condition."

This is the second time Lil Reese has been shot in the past year and a half. In November 2019, the Chicago rapper was left in critical condition after being shot in the neck and was unable to properly speak for two months during his recovery.

Reese's manager asked fans to keep the rapper and his family in their prayers, Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night, TMZ obtained photos of the car in question which you can find here.

