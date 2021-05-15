Lil Reese was among the three people shot on Saturday morning in Chicago, according to CWB Chicago. Police responded to calls surrounding a shooting at a parking garage in the city's River North neighborhood where a group of people, including Lil Reese, were "all shooting at each other," a police rep said.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Sources said Lil Reese, along with a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, was hit during the shooting. Authorities said that two of the men are in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. They described the third victim as being in serious condition and is currently at Stroger Hospital. It's unclear what condition Reese is in right now.

Police said they responded to calls surrounding several shots being fired in the area at 9:53 a.m. where they found the three victims. Authorities said that they found a crashed Dodge Durango, that was stolen, riddled with bullet holes.

Following the report, a video of a suspect getting apprehended by police surfaced.

This is the second time Lil Reese has been shot in the past year and a half. The Chicago rapper was left in critical condition in November 2019. Reese was shot in the neck and wasn't able to properly talk for two months during his recovery.

Prayers up for Lil Reese and the two other victims. We will keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the situation.

