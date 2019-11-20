The hip-hop community is relieved that Lil Reese is recovering after a near-fatal attempt on his life a few weeks ago. The Chicago rapper is well-respected in his city and when he was shot in the neck, nobody was sure if he would make it. Reese required stitches and was listed under critical condition for a few days. Thankfully though, he's out of the hospital and able to continue on his career trajectory. Last night, the recording artist updated his social media accounts with a video at the medical facility, removing the staples from his neck and issuing a statement on when he will be back on the microphone.

"Gettin staples and stitches out," said Lil Reese on Instagram. "They say its gone be a month or 2 for my [voice] back im sick to my stomach but I'm here."

Considering the fact that he makes his loot by using his voice, this will be a challenge for Lil Reese. He will surely experience ups and downs as he recovers but he's got the right mentality. Of course, he will be wishing to get back on stage as soon as possible but he needs to take care of himself and his body if he wants to preserve his talent for the future.

Until then, it looks like we'll be stuck listening to older records from the drill sergeant.

