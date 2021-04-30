Parkway Gardens, the notorious housing project in Chicago known as O Block, is currently up for sale. The real estate company that owns the property is looking to sell all of the 694 apartments that span three buildings between 63rd and 65th streets.

The housing complex is well-known nationally for its high rate of gang violence. Parkway Gardens is known among hip-hop fans as O Block, which is where the late Chicago rapper King Von earned his stripes. Fredo Santana, Lil Durk, and others are also known for growing up in the area. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also lived in Parkway Gardens before it was turned into an affordable housing project.

According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, prospective buyers will have a contract with federal housing authorities to ensure affordable rent for upcoming years. However, buyers are not being warned about the gun violence that has historically plagued the complex for the last few years. Considering this is known as one of the most dangerous blocks in the country, it might take a while to find a buyer.

"The residents deserve better. And the violence on the property overshadows the good things and the residents who are working hard and doing the things they need to do," said Jennifer Maddox, a Chicago police officer that runs a nonprofit in Parkway Gardens. "So it’s frustrating for them because they get a bad rap just for living over here."

