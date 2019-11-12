The victim who was shot in the County Club Hills area of Chicago has been identified as rapper Lil Reese, real name Tavares Taylor. Reports circulated on Monday that an individual was hit while at an intersection in the Chicago suburb. Police were reportedly dispatched to 167th Street and Pulaski Road and when they arrived, they found an empty car with blood on the driver's seat and on the ground outside of the driver's door.

All officers were told at the time is that the victim was taken away from the scene by a man. They began calling local hospitals to locate anyone who was recently admitted with a gunshot wound and discovered that Taylor had been taken to the South Suburban Hospital's emergency room. He was reportedly later transferred to Christ Medical Center. Taylor has suffered an injury to his neck and has been listed as being in critical condition.

Suspects have yet to be named and not many details have been shared with the public. We'll keep you updated with the news as it progresses, although Lil Durk tweeted "Reese good."