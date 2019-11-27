A person of interest has been identified in the shooting of rapper Lil Reese that occurred earlier this month in the Country Club Hills neighbourhood of Chicago, according to NBC Chicago. Public Safety Director of Country Club Hills, William Brown, said in a statement issued Monday that "investigators are awaiting the issuance of an arrest warrant to arrest the individual" suspected of shooting Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor. A car involved in the shooting has also been recovered by police.

Lil Reese was shot on November 11th near near 167th Street and Pulaski Road. Police responded to the reports of the shooting at around 2:30am, and found an empty car with blood blood on the driver's seat and surrounding areas. Reese was identified as the victim of the shooting when officers found he was being treated at South Suburban Hospital. While it was never confirmed by the authorities, reports circulated the day after the shooting that the shooter could be identified in a grainy photo of surveillance footage from the crime scene.

The shooting has appeared to have deeply affected Reese, as is to be expected. Though friend and fellow rapper, Lil Durk, tweeted "Reese good 💙" following the shooting, Reese was reported to have been in critical condition. He went posted a photo on Instagram on November 17th of the shocking scar on his neck from the shooting, with the caption, "Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck 🖤." He's keeping a positive attitude, despite revealing on November 20th that it could take up to two months for him to be able to properly speak again. He announced on Twitter on Monday that he's recorded a song about the tragedy called "16 Shots" produced by Murda Beatz, but that he'll be whispering on the track since he "can't talk rite."