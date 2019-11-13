Yesterday, news traveled that there was a shooting in the Chicago suburbs of Country Club Hills. The victim, later identified as Lil Reese, was reportedly shot in the neck while he was inside of a vehicle. Responding officers found an empty car with blood on the driver's seat and outside the driver's side door. Reese, real name Tavares Taylor, was nowhere on the scene. Witnesses claimed that an unknown man had taken him and fled.

After a bit of investigating, authorities located Reese at a nearby hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the neck. It's been reported that he's listed to be in critical condition, but other than these limited details, not much else is known about the incident. Police haven't publicly named a suspect, but a photo began to circulate on Tuesday of the alleged street surveillance footage that showed the shooter.

While the distant, grainy picture is said to be a leaked screenshot of a video, it's important to note that this has not been confirmed by authorities to be the person responsible for shooting Reese. The rapper's camp has yet to issue an official statement but fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk tweeted on Monday that "Reese good." Check out the photo of the alleged perpetrator stepping outside of their vehicle with a gun below.