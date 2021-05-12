Soulja Boy is riding high off of the success of "She Make It Clap" which became one of the biggest songs on TikTok recently. Unfortunately, he's found himself engulfed in heinous accusations stemming from his relationship with Nia Riley. Yesterday, an ex filed a lawsuit against Soulja Boy accusing him of physical abuse and causing her to have a miscarriage.



The rapper's remained quiet since the news of the lawsuit emerged but he did take to Twitter today where he seemingly addressed the allegations. Without saying any names, he shared a slew of tweets that have since been taken down. "At the end of the day sometimes us men just pick the wrong females to be with," he wrote in one tweet. "I'm a legend I can't date a bum b*tch that's out."

In a subsequent tweet that was also taken down, the rapper seemingly referred to the lawsuit as some sort of blackmail. "At the end of the day you can't force nobody to be with you. If somebody don't want you no more let them go don't try and blackmail them to be with you. That's evil," he wrote.

The tweets may have been taken down on his personal page but screenshots were quickly captured. Check out what Soulja Boy had to say below. We'll keep you posted on further updates.