Recently, Tekashi 6ix9ine's online tit-for-tats have involved Lil Nas X, but Lil Reese isn't finished verbally sparring with the controversial rapper. The social media world continues to witness Tekashi 6ix9ine argue with just about anyone who crosses his path, but he's taken specific aim at Lil Durk and King Von. The New York rapper even recently wore a shirt with Von's picture and laid in the street as if he was dead, causing a firestorm of backlash from the public. There have been a few artists who have interjected and argued with 6ix9ine, including 600 Breezy and Lil Reese, and the latter has a bit more to say about his online foe.

6ix9ine regularly speaks about Reese not being as gangster as he appears, but a Twitter user mentioned past incidents involving the Chicago rapper. "69 always saying how lilreese got caught lackin and how he didn’t use a gun at that time blah blah, what about when you got kidnapped??" wrote the Twitter user. "Didn’t you say you was runnin for blocks?? lilReese stood his ground and what happened to the n*ggas that jumped Reese?"

Lil Reese replied, "Got kidnap and beat wit a pistol that boy a real life b*tch I got jump by multiple n*ggas and didn’t run at all stood on all 10." 6ix9ine hasn't responded but he can't be far. Check out Reese's tweet below.