Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lil Reese seem to have no intention of backing off their recent beef. The two rappers, as well as 600 Breezy, went at each other on Instagram live, Saturday, shortly after 6ix9ine posted a separate video of himself arguing with a stranger who was recording him in public.

“Hold on. So when y’all dissin’ Tooka, it’s not disrespectful?” 6ix9ine told Lil Reese. “N***a shitted on himself, wanna pull out a gun on IG Live ...”



Reese popped up in 6ix9ine's IG comments earlier this week after he dissed Lil Durk. "2 bad you snitch on yo gang [sad crying emoji]," he wrote in response to 6ix9ine bringing up Durk's deceased friends and family.

Reese even flashes his gun during the argument.

The virtual fight between 6ix9ine and Breezy was just as heated, with both artists throwing around numerous threats.

“You gonna die when I see you, respectfully ...” Breezy told 6ix9ine on Instagram Live. “I’m not Meek, n***a. And you gotta move around with security ’cause you a b**ch. You gotta move around with security ’cause you a hoe n***a … Real street n***as don’t move with security guards ... You gonna die n***a … Your security guards better be strapped, all that. You police, fed-ass n***a.”

