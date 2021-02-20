After sharing his latest track "ZAZA,"Tekashi 6ix9ine's trolling antics have ramped up. The New York rapper recently had a highly-publicized run-in with Meek Mill—a confrontation that Meek claims was unavoidable because 6ix9ine and his crew were allegedly waiting for him. The pair of artists have been at odds via social media and when they finally met face to face, there were mostly insults hurled and mania as entourages attempted to keep them separated. Soon, Meek previewed a song where he took a lyrical dig at the controversial artist, but before he could drop it, 6ix9ine wanted to beat him to the punch.

The director of the recent Hulu documentary about 6ix9ine called him a "horrible human being," and some are revisiting that comment after the rapper shifted his attention from Meek to Lil Durk. 6ix9ine once again drew attention to friends and family members of Durk's that have tragically lost their lives to gun violence.

He Googled "lil durk dead friends" and took a screenshot of the result. "On May 31, 2014, Durk's cousin, rapper McArthur 'OTF Nunu' Swindle, was murdered," reads a post made by 6ix9ine. "Then, on March 27, 2015, Uchenna 'OTF Chino Dolla' Agnia, Durk's friend and manager was also shot dead. On November 6, 2020, Lil Durk's close friend King Von was murdered in Atlanta." 6ix9ine didn't let up in his caption.

"@lildurk TELL THE TRUTH ABOUT YA GANG MAN THEY REALLY DYING [crying laughing emojis]," wrote the rapper. "BACK IN BLOOD ??? CAPPPPPPPPPP [crying laughing emojis]." Lil Reese jumped in the comments to call out 6ix9ine. "2 bad you snitch on yo gang [sad crying emoji]," he wrote. Check it all out below.



Instagram