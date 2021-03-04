Unapologetic and unafraid of repercussions, Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to taunt the industry. The disgraced rapper has been facing an uphill battle since it was first announced years ago that he would be cooperating with federal authorities to help build a case against his Nine Trey associates, and since he was released from prison last year, 6ix9ine has actively embraced his "most-hated" moniker bestowed by many of his fellow rappers. The New York artist found acceptance with artists like Nicki Minaj, Blac Chyna, and Akon who ignored the scandal and collaborated with him in some fashion, but 6ix9ine continues to beef with the likes of Meek Mill, Lil Durk, 600 Breezy, Lil Reese, and many others.

By now, we know that when it comes to trolling, 6ix9ine is a king. He often goes below the belt and when he attacks online, there are no limits to how far he will go. On Wednesday (March 3), 6ix9ine continued his taunting with a new set of photos, this time showing him wearing a shirt with King Von's portrait.

"IF A N*GGA KILLA AINT DEAD YOU SHOULDNT WEAR NO RIP SHIRTS," 6ix9ine wrote in the caption, referencing Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood" bars. In another photo, 6ix9ine is photographed laying in the middle of the street as if he was dead. "#PickYaMan," he wrote over the image. As 6ix9ine's trolling doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, Lil Durk reportedly received another memorial piece of jewelry dedicated to his fallen friend. Check it all out below.