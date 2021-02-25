Some would like to think that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be the only person to answer for his actions, but according to Sara Molina, their young daughter is taking the blame. The trolling rapper feeds off of rubbing just about everyone the wrong way as he continuously calls out artists for what he claims is thumb-thugging and hypocrisy. As 6ix9ine unleashes his wrath on the internet against anyone who dares to challenge him, his ex-girlfriend, Sara Molina, continues to plead with the public to leave her, and their five-year-old child, out of his antics.

We previously reported on Molina speaking about Tekashi's recent beefs and how they've caused her and their daughter to receive a barrage of insults and threats. Molina took to her Instagram Story today (February 24) to share a snapshot of someone threatening to "slap 6ix9ine's daughter on Live," and the protective mother has had enough.

"This is disgusting that these grown men think by making threats to me child their hurting this p*ssy n*gga [broken heart emoji]," Molina wrote on her Story. "Smack his dumb ass b*tch that lets him go all over the internert disrespecting ya , he dont care for my daughter . Leave me daughter out of grown men / street beef . My daughter is innocent all this . Smack that n*gga and whatever else ya want to do to him but leave my child out of it . He dont take care of my child , he doesn't protect my child , nor does he f*cking love her."

In another slide she added, "This b*tch ass wig wearing boy would let ya get hyped up over him , disrespect anyone who would or has disrespected him but wouldn't defend or protect his kid from threats that grown men are making towards his innocent 5 yr old daughter all because he has a death wish and wants to antagonize whoever feeds into his bullsh*t," Molina wrote. She added that there are plenty of people in 6ix9ine's life but somehow, her daughter continues to be targeted.

Check out her posts below.



Instagram



Instagram