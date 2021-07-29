Lil Nas X has the top trending song in the country right now, so it isn't a surprise to see how people have reacted to his success, yet again trying to tear him down with homophobic comments and hate.

On Sunday, DaBaby hopped on stage at Rolling Loud and shared his damaging, ignorant take on people living with HIV and AIDS, as well as gay men. After he earned a well-deserved amount of backlash for his comments, T.I. attempted to back him up by bringing Lil Nas X, who wasn't mentioned during the rant, into the conversation. T.I. said that if Lil Nas X can live his truth, then DaBaby should be allowed to spread homophobic comments. Boosie Badazz also had an opinion on the matter, going live and calling Lil Nas X a homophobic slur before saying he would beat up the pop star if he performed naked, which he's said he wants to do.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

As "INDUSTRY BABY" continues to dominate the streaming charts on the way to a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, Lil Nas X has officially issued a masterful "response" to T.I. and Boosie, baiting them into giving him some extra sales support.

"i usually don’t respond to negativity from my peers. but this had to be said," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a fan's tweet with a link to what appears to be a video response to the two rappers. Once you click in though, it simply leads to the "INDUSTRY BABY" video. Once again, perfect execution from Lil Nas X. This man knows how to navigate the internet.

We'll keep you posted on all the latest in this controversy. Check out Lil Nas's "response" below.