DaBaby is missing out on money-making opportunities because of his ignorant homophobic rant at Rolling Loud this weekend. Less than two months after his clothing line with boohooMan was announced, the fashion retailer has revealed that they have canceled the collection and will no longer be working with the rapper.

This comes on the heels of a massive outrage against DaBaby, who made insensitive and hateful comments against the LGBTQ+ community at a music festival and shamed his fans with HIV+ statuses. "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he said during the show. "Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, boohooMan made the official announcement that they would no longer be working with DaBaby because of his rant.

"boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby," wrote the retailer on Instagram. "Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form."

Additionally, Dua Lipa stated that she was "horrified" to watch DaBaby's rant, distancing herself from her "Levitating" collaborator. Demi Lovato has also issued a statement, sharing information about HIV and AIDS and dragging DaBaby in her caption.