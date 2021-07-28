You'd think that after facing backlash over transphobic comments,Boosie Badazz would likely try and stay out of any business that doesn't pertain to him. Unfortunately, that's not the case and today, he chimed in on the recent controversy surrounding DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper made some incredibly insensitive remarks to people with HIV and to the LGBTQ+ community which recently prompted BooHoo to cut their relationship with the rapper.



People like T.I. have expressed their support for DaBaby while others, like Dua Lipa, have condemned the rapper's comments at Rolling Loud. Boosie Badazz took to Instagram Live where he shared his unwarranted thoughts defending DaBaby. "Everybody ain't with their nephew sucking dick. Not everybody with that shit. You just can't put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool," he explained before dragging Lil Nas X -- who wasn't even at Rolling Loud -- to use as an example.

"Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don't fuck with him like you fuck with DaBaby," he continued. "Be even-sided. You don't feel that's disrespect? Going dance naked. You don't think that's disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It's totally disrespect."

While DaBaby still is at the center of controversy surrounding comments he actually said, Boosie Badazz was still stuck on hypothetical situations. "If I'm at an awards and he go up there naked, I'm gonna drag his ass off stage and beat his ass," he continued. "You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a mothafuckin' crazy mothafucka. Or you like dick, too."

Check out Boosie's rant below.