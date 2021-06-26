Another day, another segment from DJ Vlad's latest interview with Boosie Badazz. The 32nd part of Boosie's sensational interview — which has been slowly trickling out on YouTube since May — has officially been released, and during the new four-minute clip, Boosie and Vlad turn their attentions to Saweetie, specifically in regards to her controversial comments about having a threesome with Quavo and another man. Many Hip-Hop fans have theorized that those comments, which Saweetie said during an interview with her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs, was likely what led to Saweetie and Quavo's split, and Boosie definitely appears to agree.

For reference, check out the post below, which features both Saweetie's now-infamous interview on Respectfully Justin and Migos' response to the rumors that they jumped Laboy following Quavo and Saweetie's breakup.

It doesn't take long after DJ Vlad brings the situation up for Boosie to give his honest opinion of Saweetie's comments, and according to him, the "My Type" rapper was extremely disrespectful during her interview with Justin Combs and Justin Laboy.

"When you say that you disrespect him," Boosie states. "You disrespect him in a whole 'nother way, Vlad. You disrespect him in a whole 'nother way when you say, 'Another man,' while your ex is right there — You've been triple crossed, bro."

"You went on this show with your ex, a show that you know what gets talked about," Boosie continues on later in the interview, criticizing Saweetie's choice to even appear on Respectfully Justin. "It's not a f*cking Days of our Lives. This is a show that talks about relationship things. You know you're gonna be under fire, the questions you're going to be asked. [So] no, you don't direspect. You don't do that."

Listen to everything Boosie Badazz has on the matter by watching the latest clip from his interview with DJ Vlad below.