The DaBaby backlash continues after the rapper took to Twitter earlier to further explain his controversial Rolling Loud Miami moment. By now, you may have read an article or 10 about DaBaby telling the live audience to put their cellphone lights in the air if they don't have HIV/AIDS or "any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks," as well as men who aren't "sucking d*ck in the parking lot."

The comments were a bit bizarre, but once the video went viral, DaBaby faced a slew of accusations including homophobia and perpetuating archaic ideas associated with HIV/AIDS stigmas. Prior to apologizing to people affected by the viruses, Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the remix to her single "Levitating" last year, spoke out against his remarks.



The singer said she was "horrified" by the North Carolina rapper's comments and soon, people were calling for Dua Lipa to take DaBaby off of the song. Many fans called for DaBaby to be replaced by an LGBTQIA+ artist, and Victoria Monét chimed in that she's ready to lend her talents if needed.

"If she would like to replace DaBaby’s verse on levitating I’m totally available," the singer wrote. Soon, social media was flooded with people wanting Dua Lipa to ditch the rapper for Monét or even Megan Thee Stallion. However, there doesn't seem to be any plans to make drastic changes due to the controversy. Check out a few posts below.