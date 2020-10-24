Boosie Badazz was forced to confront former controversies on the latest episode of Mike Tyson's podcast, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. Now, both Boosie and Tyson's are contentious figures in their own right, though the latter has shown more frequent signs of remorse than the former. Tyson's podcast can sometimes play out like an audible therapy session with the former heavyweight champ serving the role of a counselor.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Not even ten minutes into the episode and Tyson jumped into Boosie's biggest controversy of the year -- his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya. Tyson detailed his past and his own confrontations with his demons, even being called a predator. This led Tyson into detailing carrying a bully-like persona and then asked Boosie about the comments. "Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there's a possibility that you're a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I'm thinkin' you may like homosexuals," Tyson asked Boosie. "If you're straight then why do you offend people?"

"I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because that's a child. That's really why I got offended." Boosie added that it's a child before Mike Tyson said that he agreed, though he added, "Who the fuck am I to say anything?"

Nonetheless, Boosie said that he stands by what he said.

Peep the full episode below. Mike Tyson and Boosie talk Dwyane Wade comment around the 5-minute mark.