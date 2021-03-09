After making history by releasing the most-certified song ever in "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X is preparing for the next era in his career as a pop star, announcing the release date for his heavily-teased new single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)".

The track has been a large part of Lil Nas X's recent takeover on social media, included in most of his TikTok uploads as he gauges interest from his fans. The song, titled after his given name, is finally set for a release after months and months of teaser clips, dropping at the end of this month as announced by the 21-year-old artist.

Nas X shared the official cover artwork for the single, which shows a black-haired version of Nas X shooting an arrow at a red-haired picture of him in the style of Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam. Clouds and vines cover the nude artist's private areas, marking for some pretty iconic cover art.

The single will follow up the release of "HOLIDAY", which was the latest success from Lil Nas X.

This week, the diamond-certified artist chimed in on the Eminem-centred debate that Gen-Z and Millenials have been having on social media, mocking a Millenial TikToker who spit a questionable freestyle over an Eminem beat by sharing his own purposefully terrible freestyle. Read more about that here.

Are you excited for Lil Nas X to finally release "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"? Check out some previews of the song below.