Lil Nas X is coming off one of the historic debut runs in music history and has finally returned with the likes of a teaser of his new single, "Call Me By Your Name." Recently, the 21-year-old country/hip-hop fusion artist has hoarded a total of two Recording Academy Awards for his coveted "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the 2020 Grammy Awards. After breaking a multitude of musical recording records and going diamond for his efforts, the Georgia-bred musician is preparing to release his debut album and is officially unveiling his new sonic vibrations for his fanbase and critics via his social media platforms.

In recent news, Lil Nas X has battled backlash from the FOX News syndicate, jokingly showed disdain for his sexual prowess, and had to backtrack his recent 'civil war' comments pertaining to the Human Rights issues that have crippled American society in recent months. However, none of that has stopped him from becoming one of the most relevant names in music today. Back in Feb., the "Panini" rapper revealed on Twitter his plans to release his debut album Tweeting a notorious Spongebob meme captioned, "my album finna slap so f*ckin hard."

Its been months since the highly-popularized musician has released any music for his fellowship to embark on, and now, it finally looks like the Lil Nas X is ready to indulge in the musical realm once again. In the nearly 40-second clip posted to social media, a shirtless and Versace bucket hat-wearing Lil Nas X previews his new track while riding around in the streets. The bass-heavy and guitar-driven new song has the potential to bleed heavy into terrestrial radio and public venues everywhere.

Check out Lil Nas X previewing his newest single, "Call Me By Your Name" in the video provided below.