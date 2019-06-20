Lil Nas X Follows Up "Old Town Road" With "Panini"

The time has finally come. For months, we've been jamming to Lil Nas X's country single "Old Town Road." Many have been referring to the young superstar as a one-hit-wonder and he hasn't exactly done anything to halt that narrative. His new EP will be released tomorrow and depending on how it's received, we'll be able to judge if LNX can last in this crazy music world. After hearing his new single "Panini," you'll get a good enough idea of what he's all about.

Lil Nas X is surprisingly not only cowboy hats, country bangers and horses. Linking up with Take A Daytrip, the rapper has just dropped his first song post-"Old Town Road." "Panini" had been previewed by way of a few snippets on social media and it stood out as one of the most exciting follow-up singles. Premiering it today via Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio show, the star is excited for what's to come.

"It was the first song that I did in like a professional studio," said Nas about his new single. "'Old Town Road' wasn't done in a professional studio, that's the thing. It was never even mixed and mastered. Like the song that you hear today, it's not mixed or mastered. That's from the $20 bucks I paid the rough mix. It was crazy, but it's like everything else, like lately in my life. You just like, you know a quick adjust. And you know just get ready to move onto the next step or whatever."

The song is inspired by Nirvana's famous melodies on Nevermind, which Nas X says he's since explored and enjoyed. 7 drops tomorrow. What do you think of "Panini?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, Panini, don't you be a meanie

Thought you wanted me to go up

Why you tryna keep me teeny now?

Now they need me, number one on streaming

Oh yeah, you used to love me

So what happened, what's the meaning?