"Music's biggest night" is here. The industry's finest have all gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate what the Recording Academy has deemed to be the best of the past year. Among nominees, Lizzo leads the pack with eight nods, followed behind by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X who have six nominations each.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the non-televised portion of the awards show has already settled on the grim news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna early Sunday evening, honoring their memories with a moment of silence.

Alicia Keys is set to host the full ceremony as the evening's stars move forward to collect their awards throughout the night. Keep up below with the night's winners:

Album of the Year

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

thank u, next – Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

"Hey, Ma" – Bon Iver

"bad guy" – Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" – H.E.R.

"Talk" – Khalid

"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo

"Sunflower" – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Song of the Year

"Always Remember Us This Way" – Lady Gaga

"bad guy" – Billie Eilish

"Bring My Flowers Now" – Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place" – H.E.R.

"Lover" – Taylor Swift

"Norman Fucking Rockwell" – Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved" – Lewis Capaldi

"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

CHAMPIONSHIPS – Meek Mill

I Am > I Was – 21 Savage

IGOR – Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

Best Rap Performance

"Middle Child" – J. Cole

"Suge" – DaBaby

"Down Bad" – Dreamville f/ JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle" – Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - WINNER

"Clout" – Offset f/ Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher" – DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

"Drip Too Hard" – Lil Baby & Gunna

"Panini" – Lil Nas X

"Ballin" – Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch

"The London" – Young Thug f/ J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"Bad Idea" – YBN Cordae f/ Chance the Rapper

"Gold Roses" – Rick Ross f/ Drake

"A Lot" – 21 Savage f/ J. Cole

"Racks in the Middle" – Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Suge" – DaBaby

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again" – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been" – H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" – Lizzo f/ Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" – Lucky Daye

"Come Home" – Anderson .Paak f/ André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Time Today" – BJ the Chicago Kid

"Steady Love" –

"Jerome" – Lizzo

"Real Games" – Lucky Daye

"Built for Love" – PJ Morton f/ Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Could've Been" – H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller

"Look at Me Now" – Emily King

"No Guidance" – Chris Brown f/ Drake

"Roll Some Mo" – Lucky Daye

"Say So" – PJ Morton f/ JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – NAO

Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123 – BJ the Chicago Kid

Painted – Lucky Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

Ventura – Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit" – Beyoncé

"bad guy" – Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Boyfriend" – Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower" – Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Señorita" – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì – Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas – John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

thank u, next – Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lover – Taylor Swift

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

"We've Got to Try" – The Chemical Brothers (Ninian Doff, video director)

"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr. (Savanah Leaf, video director)

"Cellophane" – FKA Twigs (Andrew Thomas Huang, video director)

"Old Town Road" (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus (Calmatic, video director) – WINNER

"Glad He's Gone" – Tove Lo (Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia: video directors)

Best Music Film

Homecoming – Beyoncé (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors) – WINNER

David Crosby: Remember My Name – David Crosby (A.J. Eaton, video director)

Birth of the Cool – Miles Davis (Stanley Nelson, video director)

Shangri-La – Various artists (Morgan Neville, video director)

Anima – Thom Yorke (Paul Thomas Anderson, video director)

Best Dance Recording

"Linked" – Bonobo

"Got to Keep On" – The Chemical Brothers – WINNER

"Piece of Your Heart" – Meduza f/ Goodboys

"Underwater" – Rüfüs Du Sol

"Midnight Hour" – Skrillex & Boys Noize f/ Ty Dolla Sign

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5 – Apparat

No Geography – The Chemical Brothers – WINNER

Hi This Is Flume – Flume

Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather – Tycho

Best Rock Performance

"Pretty Waste" – Bones UK

"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.

"History Repeats" – Brittany Howard

"Woman" – Karen O & Danger Mouse

"Too Bad" – Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

"Astorolus – The Great Octopus" – Candlemass f/ Tony Iommi

"Humanicide" – Death Angel

"Bow Down" – I Prevail

"Unleashed" – Killswitch Engage

"7empest" – Tool

Best Rock Song

"Fear Inoculum" – Tool

"Give Yourself a Try" – The 1975

"Harmony Hall" –Vampire Weekend

"History Repeats" – Brittany Howard

"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album

Amo – Bring Me the Horizon

Social Cues – Cage the Elephant

In the End – The Cranberries

Trauma – I Prevail

Feral Roots – Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F. – Big Thief

Assume Form – James Blake

I, I – Bon Iver

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Anima – Thom Yorke

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n" – Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home" – Willie Nelson

"God's Country" – Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now" – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Brand New Man" – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" – Brothers Osborne

"Speechless" – Dan + Shay

"The Daughters" – Little Big Town

"Common" – Maren Morris f/ Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now" – Tanya Tucker

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out in the Wash" – Miranda Lambert

"Some of It" – Eric Church

"Speechless" – Dan + Shay

Best Country Album

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin' – Tanya Tucker

Best Latin Pop Album

Vida – Luis Fonsi

11:11 – Maluma

Montaner – Ricardo Montaner

El Disco – Alejandro Sanz

Fantasía – Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

X 100Pre – Bad Bunny

Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible – Flor de Toloache

Almadura – iLe

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Caminado – Joss Favela

Percepcion – Intocable

Poco a Poco – La Energía Norteña

20 aniversario – Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para siempre – Mariachi los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Opus – Marc Anthony

Tiempo al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela – Vicente García

Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Beastie Boys Book – Various artists

Becoming – Michelle Obama – WINNER

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor – Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All – John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now – Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs – Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Various Artists

Rocketman – Taron Egerton

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Various Artists

A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Avengers: Endgame – Alan Silvestri

Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER

Game of Thrones: Season 8 – Ramin Djawadi

The Lion King – Hans Zimmer

Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" (from Toy Story 4) – Chris Stapleton

"Girl in the Movies" (from Dumplin') – Dolly Parton

"I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" (from A Star Is Born) – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – WINNER

"Spirit" (from The Lion King) – Beyoncé

"Suspirium" (from Suspiria) – Thom Yorke

Best Recording Package

Anónimas & resilientes – Voces Del Bullerengue (Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors)

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell (Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors) – WINNER

Hold That Tiger – The Muddy Basin Ramblers (Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors)

I, I – Bon Iver (Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors)

Intellexual – Intellexual (Irwan Awalludin, art director)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All These Things – Thomas Dybdahl (Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer)

Ella Mai – Ella Mai (Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer)

Run Home Slow – The Teskey Brothers (Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer)

Scenery – Emily King (Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer)

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish (Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer) – WINNER