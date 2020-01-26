Keep up with this year's big winners.
"Music's biggest night" is here. The industry's finest have all gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate what the Recording Academy has deemed to be the best of the past year. Among nominees, Lizzo leads the pack with eight nods, followed behind by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X who have six nominations each.
Per the Hollywood Reporter, the non-televised portion of the awards show has already settled on the grim news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna early Sunday evening, honoring their memories with a moment of silence.
Alicia Keys is set to host the full ceremony as the evening's stars move forward to collect their awards throughout the night. Keep up below with the night's winners:
Album of the Year
I, I – Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
thank u, next – Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.
7 – Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
"Hey, Ma" – Bon Iver
"bad guy" – Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" – H.E.R.
"Talk" – Khalid
"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo
"Sunflower" – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Song of the Year
"Always Remember Us This Way" – Lady Gaga
"bad guy" – Billie Eilish
"Bring My Flowers Now" – Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place" – H.E.R.
"Lover" – Taylor Swift
"Norman Fucking Rockwell" – Lana Del Rey
"Someone You Loved" – Lewis Capaldi
"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
CHAMPIONSHIPS – Meek Mill
I Am > I Was – 21 Savage
IGOR – Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae
Best Rap Performance
"Middle Child" – J. Cole
"Suge" – DaBaby
"Down Bad" – Dreamville f/ JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
"Racks in the Middle" – Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - WINNER
"Clout" – Offset f/ Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher" – DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard" – Lil Baby & Gunna
"Panini" – Lil Nas X
"Ballin" – Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch
"The London" – Young Thug f/ J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
"Bad Idea" – YBN Cordae f/ Chance the Rapper
"Gold Roses" – Rick Ross f/ Drake
"A Lot" – 21 Savage f/ J. Cole
"Racks in the Middle" – Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Suge" – DaBaby
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again" – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
"Could've Been" – H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel" – Lizzo f/ Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo" – Lucky Daye
"Come Home" – Anderson .Paak f/ André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Time Today" – BJ the Chicago Kid
"Steady Love" – India.Arie
"Jerome" – Lizzo
"Real Games" – Lucky Daye
"Built for Love" – PJ Morton f/ Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
"Could've Been" – H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller
"Look at Me Now" – Emily King
"No Guidance" – Chris Brown f/ Drake
"Roll Some Mo" – Lucky Daye
"Say So" – PJ Morton f/ JoJo
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn – NAO
Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123 – BJ the Chicago Kid
Painted – Lucky Daye
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Paul – PJ Morton
Ventura – Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit" – Beyoncé
"bad guy" – Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Boyfriend" – Ariana Grande and Social House
"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower" – Post Malone & Swae Lee
"Señorita" – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sì – Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
thank u, next – Ariana Grande
No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
Lover – Taylor Swift
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
"We've Got to Try" – The Chemical Brothers (Ninian Doff, video director)
"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr. (Savanah Leaf, video director)
"Cellophane" – FKA Twigs (Andrew Thomas Huang, video director)
"Old Town Road" (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus (Calmatic, video director) – WINNER
"Glad He's Gone" – Tove Lo (Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia: video directors)
Best Music Film
Homecoming – Beyoncé (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors) – WINNER
David Crosby: Remember My Name – David Crosby (A.J. Eaton, video director)
Birth of the Cool – Miles Davis (Stanley Nelson, video director)
Shangri-La – Various artists (Morgan Neville, video director)
Anima – Thom Yorke (Paul Thomas Anderson, video director)
Best Dance Recording
"Linked" – Bonobo
"Got to Keep On" – The Chemical Brothers – WINNER
"Piece of Your Heart" – Meduza f/ Goodboys
"Underwater" – Rüfüs Du Sol
"Midnight Hour" – Skrillex & Boys Noize f/ Ty Dolla Sign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5 – Apparat
No Geography – The Chemical Brothers – WINNER
Hi This Is Flume – Flume
Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather – Tycho
Best Rock Performance
"Pretty Waste" – Bones UK
"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.
"History Repeats" – Brittany Howard
"Woman" – Karen O & Danger Mouse
"Too Bad" – Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
"Astorolus – The Great Octopus" – Candlemass f/ Tony Iommi
"Humanicide" – Death Angel
"Bow Down" – I Prevail
"Unleashed" – Killswitch Engage
"7empest" – Tool
Best Rock Song
"Fear Inoculum" – Tool
"Give Yourself a Try" – The 1975
"Harmony Hall" –Vampire Weekend
"History Repeats" – Brittany Howard
"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album
Amo – Bring Me the Horizon
Social Cues – Cage the Elephant
In the End – The Cranberries
Trauma – I Prevail
Feral Roots – Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F. – Big Thief
Assume Form – James Blake
I, I – Bon Iver
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Anima – Thom Yorke
Best Country Solo Performance
"All Your'n" – Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home" – Willie Nelson
"God's Country" – Blake Shelton
"Bring My Flowers Now" – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Brand New Man" – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" – Brothers Osborne
"Speechless" – Dan + Shay
"The Daughters" – Little Big Town
"Common" – Maren Morris f/ Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
"Bring My Flowers Now" – Tanya Tucker
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out in the Wash" – Miranda Lambert
"Some of It" – Eric Church
"Speechless" – Dan + Shay
Best Country Album
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin' – Tanya Tucker
Best Latin Pop Album
Vida – Luis Fonsi
11:11 – Maluma
Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
El Disco – Alejandro Sanz
Fantasía – Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
X 100Pre – Bad Bunny
Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible – Flor de Toloache
Almadura – iLe
El Mal Querer – Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Caminado – Joss Favela
Percepcion – Intocable
Poco a Poco – La Energía Norteña
20 aniversario – Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para siempre – Mariachi los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus – Marc Anthony
Tiempo al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela – Vicente García
Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book – Various artists
Becoming – Michelle Obama – WINNER
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor – Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All – John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time – Jim Gaffigan
Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now – Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs – Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Various Artists
Rocketman – Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Various Artists
A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Avengers: Endgame – Alan Silvestri
Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER
Game of Thrones: Season 8 – Ramin Djawadi
The Lion King – Hans Zimmer
Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" (from Toy Story 4) – Chris Stapleton
"Girl in the Movies" (from Dumplin') – Dolly Parton
"I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" (from A Star Is Born) – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – WINNER
"Spirit" (from The Lion King) – Beyoncé
"Suspirium" (from Suspiria) – Thom Yorke
Best Recording Package
Anónimas & resilientes – Voces Del Bullerengue (Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors)
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell (Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors) – WINNER
Hold That Tiger – The Muddy Basin Ramblers (Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors)
I, I – Bon Iver (Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors)
Intellexual – Intellexual (Irwan Awalludin, art director)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All These Things – Thomas Dybdahl (Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer)
Ella Mai – Ella Mai (Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer)
Run Home Slow – The Teskey Brothers (Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer)
Scenery – Emily King (Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer)
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish (Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer) – WINNER