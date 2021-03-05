Eminem Responds To "Cancellation" With "Tone Deaf" Video

Eminem has a message for those attempting to cancel him, letting his new video for "Tone Deaf" speak for him.

When it comes to futile tasks, attempting to cancel one of the biggest superstars in the world may very well be among the top contenders. And yet a half-hearted campaign recently surfaced on TikTok, during which a band of ambitious and likely bored Gen-Zers attempted to bring down Eminem once and for all. Alas, they quickly realized that Em has been fielding such attempts for decades now, stretching as far back to when The Marshall Mathers LP kicked off with "Kill You." He's long become used to the naysayers.

In an apparent response to the viral movement, Eminem came through to unleash some defiant new visuals for his Music To Be Murdered By track "Tone Deaf." Featuring lyrics that directly focus on the topic of cancellation, the timing is too serendipitous to ignore. As is his caption. “I won't stop even when my hair turns grey, 'cause they won't stop until they cancel me," he raps, all but daring his opponents to continue their efforts.

Though the clip is only an animated lyric video, one has to once if it foreshadows a more substantial clip to come -- after all, there are plenty of vivid images found throughout that would feel right at home in an Eminem video. Perhaps he oughta get Cole Bennett on the phone and get to storyboarding. In the meantime, check out the lyric video for "Tone Deaf" right here.