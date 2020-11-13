Lil Nas X Takes Over Futuristic Santa's Workshop In "Holiday" Visual

With all that the world has endured this year, the "Old Town Road" craze feels as if it's in the far distant past. Lil Nas X rose to fame after Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on the remix to his viral single, and soon, the entire music industry was changed because of a relatively unknown artist and a country music legend. Following his catapult into stardom, Lil Nas X dropped his EP 7 but fans are still awaiting his news of a full-length studio album. In the meantime, the rapper has returned with another single to usher in the winter months as he delivered "Holiday" on Friday (November 13).

Along with the track comes an accompanying visual that shows Nas X in a futuristic version of Santa's Workshop. Tay Keith and Take a Daytrip are in charge of production on "Holiday," a track where Lil Nas X drops bars about his rise and how he doesn't plan on going anywhere—and even if he did "flop," it's still better than other artists' bests. Stream "Holiday" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Man, I snuck into the game, came in on a horse

I pulled the gimmick, I admit it, I got no remorse

Nobody tried to let me in, nobody opened doors

I kicked them motherf*ckers down, they didn't have a choice