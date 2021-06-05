Back in April, we reported that there was a warrant out for Lil Mosey's arrest after he was accused of skipping out on a mandatory court date for a second-degree rape charge. He, along with his co-defendant Francisco Prater, are accused of having sex with the victim, "while she was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated."

He pleaded not guilty in the case and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim last month. With his trial set to begin in July, the "Blueberry Faygo" artist shared his first post on Instagram since news of the case went viral.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure

Electing to forgo any mention of his legal drama, the rapper shared a lone post Friday (June 4) highlighting his musical achievements. "Legend in the making, thanks to my fans & GOD," wrote the rapper in the caption of a photo of his different RIAA placques. "love y'all," he added.

As for his legal troubles, the rapper alleges he didn't realize he had an upcoming court date back in April 2021, which was the reason he failed to appear before the judge. After managing to post bail, his legal team requested a judge to consider not starting up the trial until 2022 and to green light performing internationally.

While the judge agreed to allow Mosey to tour internationally freely, his trial is still scheduled to begin in July.

We'll keep you updated with subsequent developments.

[via]