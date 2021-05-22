The past few years of Lil Mosey's career have witnessed him banking on a few Billboard Hot 100 hits. 2020, specifically, was shaping up to be the perfect set-up for an explosion in 2021. Unfortunately, his plans have seemingly been derailed for the foreseeable future. The 19-year-old rapper was charged with second-degree rape and later pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The latest development in the case, according to TMZ, is a sexual assault "pre-trial protection order." A judge ordered Lil Mosey to refrain from contacting the alleged victim and is required to maintain a distance of 500m from his accuser at all times. Additionally, the rapper was ordered to stay clean from any alcohol or drugs.

The court documents also reveal that Lil Mosey is not allowed to obtain or possess any firearms. Any guns that are in his possession are required to be handed over and surrendered to the Sheriff's Office.

The sexual assault charges against Mosey arrived after he was arrested on a felony gun charge last summer. The rapper, along with his security guard and a juvenile, were pulled over by police in Burbank over missing plates. That's when police said they discovered firearms in the glove compartment of the vehicle and one n the minor.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Lil Mosey's case.

