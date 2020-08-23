It's been nearly two years since Lil Mosey stepped out with his massive single, "Noticed." The rapper's continued that momentum with the release of Certified Hitmaker that spawned the single, "Blueberry Faygo" that has been inescapable this year. Unfortunately, even with the success he's experiencing at the age of 18, he's now staring down some major legal troubles.



Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Mosey was arrested at the early hours of Sunday morning for carrying a concealed weapon. The rapper was riding around in Burbank along with his security and a juvenile when police pulled over for missing plates. Ultimately, police discovered there was an empty holster on the driver's lap and from there, they found three loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols. One of the pistols were allegedly found on the minor while two other guns were found in the glove box and the center console.

To make matters worse, the report says that the bodyguard's backpack was searched and police discovered four credit cards that weren't in the names of anyone in the vehicle. All three people were arrested and charged with felony concealed weapon since no one claimed the two guns found in the car. Mosey is due back in court next month.

