Lil Mosey is in a whole lot of trouble as reports indicate that the rapper is currently a wanted man in the state of Washington. The 19-year-old recording artist has reportedly been charged with rape and cops are looking to arrest him.

According to TMZ, there is a warrant out for the arrest of Lil Mosey, real name Lathan Moses Stanley Echols. The teenager is accused of skipping out on a mandatory court date after being charged with second-degree rape. Because he didn't show up, he's officially a wanted man.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The alleged incident took place in January when a woman claimed that she and another woman visited a cabin to see Lil Mosey before she was raped by him and another man. One of the alleged victims claims that she consented to have sex with Mosey in a car but she later blacked out at the cabin from drinking too much. Shortly after she blacked out, she says Mosey had sex with her again. She remembers having leg pain from him forcefully pushing her legs apart. Then, she allegedly blacked out again and woke up with the other man forcing himself on her.

The alleged victim claims she suffered bruising on her arm, neck, and knees.

Lil Mosey faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if he's convicted. We will keep you updated as the story develops.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

