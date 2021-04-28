Last week, a warrant was issued for Lil Mosey's arrest after authorities claim he missed a scheduled court date. The rapper returned to court recently and received good news when he learned that the warrant would be lifted after his attorney reportedly claimed that Mosey, real name Lathan Echols, hadn't lived at the address where his court summons was sent to.

Mosey has been hit with a charge of second-degree rape after an accuser came forward with allegations that he, along with his co-defendant, 19-year-old Francisco Prater, had sex with her "while she was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated," states court documents.



According to The Chronicle, the alleged victim told authorities that she attended a party where she admittedly drank alcohol. She stated that she later was inside of a vehicle with Mosey and one of her friends, and it was then that the rapper "pulled his pants down." She admitted that when she was in the car with Mosey, she agreed to have sex. However, she claims she blacked out not long afterward.

The woman said when she woke up, she was allegedly being assaulted by Mosey and Prater. Mosey's lawyer has pointed out that the rapper was under the age of 18 when this incident occurred and although prosecutors were aware of the accusation, they "waited 15 months to file charges" until he was legally an adult. Prater also had a warrant issued for his arrest and hasn't appeared in court.

Lil Mosey's trial will reportedly begin on July 19.

