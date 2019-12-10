The hip hop world is still reeling over the shocking news that rapper Juice WRLD has passed away. The 21-year-old's rising career was full of promise as he was respected and praised by his peers. Reports state that Juice, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was headed to his hometown of Chicago to attend birthday celebrations in his honor. Unfortunately, as many of you may know from the continued reports on his untimely death, he suffered a seizure upon his plane's landing and passed on.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While speculation surrounding the events that led up to Higgins's death has run rampant, the somber news has caused many in hip hop to reflect upon their own behaviors and mortality. Another young rising artist, Lil Mosey, took to social media to declare his sobriety. "I asked God to help me. Drugs won’t take me I promise & Im done with them. I love y’all, pray for me 💒👼🏼."

We've witnessed rappers like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Famous Dex hospitalized for seizures, and we've seen artists like Mac Miller and Lil Peep pass away from accidental overdoses. Joyner Lucas has laid blame to a select group of rap artists for the epidemic by tweeting, "Juice wrld was 21. He was a product of our generation of rappers who glorified drugs and made it cool. Im blaming Yal niggaz for this sh*t. 🤦🏽‍♂️ all that lean and pills n*ggaz glorify and talk about. You teaching the kids to do it." The investigation into Juice WRLD's death is ongoing and we'll continue to update you as new information arises.