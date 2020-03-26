mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Mosey Hosts Epic Pool Party In "Blueberry Faygo"

Alex Zidel
March 26, 2020 15:20
131 Views
02
1

Lil Mosey releases the video for his TikTik anthem "Blueberry Faygo," directed by Cole Bennett.

Before Lil Mosey even officially released his new single "Blueberry Faygo," it had already blown up on social media. The 18-year-old Seattle rapper had released several snippets of the record, which got picked up by key influencers before the song was all over the place. Finally, it was released and it's still a summer-ready bop. Although summer may end up being a quarantine fun-zone for the rest of us, Lil Mosey is out here hosting epic-looking pool parties in Los Angeles. What a life.

The teenage rapper has returned with the official music video for "Blueberry Faygo," directed by videographer extraordinaire Cole Bennett. The flick includes a pool party, synchronized swimmers, and a pit of blue balloons that Lil Mosey swims around in. 

This is already one of Lil Mosey's biggest songs to date and the video will only help to amplify its reach. What do you think?

Lil Mosey Music Videos News Blueberry Faygo video Cole Bennett
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Lil Mosey Hosts Epic Pool Party In "Blueberry Faygo"
02
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject