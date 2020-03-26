Lil Mosey Hosts Epic Pool Party In "Blueberry Faygo"

Lil Mosey releases the video for his TikTik anthem "Blueberry Faygo," directed by Cole Bennett.

Before Lil Mosey even officially released his new single "Blueberry Faygo," it had already blown up on social media. The 18-year-old Seattle rapper had released several snippets of the record, which got picked up by key influencers before the song was all over the place. Finally, it was released and it's still a summer-ready bop. Although summer may end up being a quarantine fun-zone for the rest of us, Lil Mosey is out here hosting epic-looking pool parties in Los Angeles. What a life.

The teenage rapper has returned with the official music video for "Blueberry Faygo," directed by videographer extraordinaire Cole Bennett. The flick includes a pool party, synchronized swimmers, and a pit of blue balloons that Lil Mosey swims around in.

This is already one of Lil Mosey's biggest songs to date and the video will only help to amplify its reach. What do you think?