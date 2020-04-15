Who will be the first person to bite the bullet and work with Tekashi 6ix9ine for the clout? One thing is for sure: it will not be Lil Mosey.

The Seattle rapper is currently enjoying the success of his single "Blueberry Faygo" and, like the rest of us, he's watching this 6ix9ine nonsense unravel from the sidelines. The hitmaker has no interest in actually working with the rainbow-haired informant though, revealing to Bootleg Kev that he would not get in the studio with 6ix9ine for a "Blueberry Faygo" remix or anything else.

"Nah, you ain't see me around that bitch," said Lil Mosey about Tekashi 6ix9ine. "Nah. Fuck no. If I snitched, no one would fuck with me. That shit dead regardless, fuck that n***a."



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The 18-year-old rising star insists that it's not his place to comment on the rapper, but that with his morals, he would not be interested in collaborating with 6ix9ine anytime soon.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently released from prison and ordered to finish his sentence on home confinement. He is currently working on two albums while on house arrest. One album will be in English and the other will be Spanish.

Who do you think will be the first rapper to work with 6ix9ine post-release?