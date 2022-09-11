Back in July, we reported that Cardi B was plotting a collaboration with Lil Kim. During an interview with Hot97, the mother of two admitted that she wanted the legendary rapper on her newest project. "I just want the song I do with her... to be like a super, great comeback. I want this to be like her insane… her moment,” she told the host.

Now, just two months later, it seems that Cardi's dream has become a reality. In a clip posted on social media, the two female rappers were in the studio together-- along with several other artists like ASAP Ferg and Swizz Beatz. Cardi and Kim were all smiles when the camera showed them near each other, alluding that they were glad to be in each other's presence.

This came as no surprise, as Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has showed love to Kim on numerous occasions. In her cover art for "Hot Sh*t," fans noticed that Cardi referenced promo photos from Lil Kim's The Notorious K.I.M. era in 2000. She also came to her defense when trolls criticized her looks, saying, "I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking… She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND."

Aside from their upcoming collab, Lil Kim, 48, has been working with other women as well. She recently hopped on Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B." However, it ultimately got pulled from streaming platforms for copyright claims by the International Federation of the Pornographic Industry. This came after 50 Cent alleged that Kim dissed Nicki Minaj's son.