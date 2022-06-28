It's been over four years since Cardi B released her debut album,Invasion Of Privacy, and she hasn't rushed towards releasing her sophomore album. Still, fans have been demanding for her to come through with the project for years at this point. Cardi's dropped off a handful of singles like "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion and "Up" to hold fans over but it seems like she might be releasing a new album this year.

After jumping on Kay Flock's "Shake It," Cardi will be coming through with her first official single of the year, "Hot Shit" ft. Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper announced the single on Sunday night before revealing the featured artists and cover art on Monday. The cover art features a picture of Cardi B in the backseat of a car in a gold-plated bra and metallic high heels. Fans quickly noticed that the photo actually references promo photos from Lil Kim's The Notorious K.I.M. era in 2000.

Cardi has previously expressed her love for Lil Kim in the past. In December, Cardi called out the people who were consistently disrespecting Lil Kim and mocking her looks. "I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND," she wrote on Twitter, before revealing that she anticipates working with Kim in the future. "When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!"

Peep the reactions to Cardi's cover art.