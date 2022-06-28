We're about to receive some new heat from Cardi B and she has jumped online to give a few details about her upcoming single. We're not sure how long it's been since Cardi first began teasing her sophomore project, but the chart-topping rapper seems to be preparing her adoring fanbase for something big on the horizon. She recently shared that this Friday (July 1), the world would receive her new track "Hot Sh*t," and Cardi now details what fans can expect.

"With the promo, I just don't feel like doing too much this time around," said Cardi while on Livestream. "Because I'm just exhausted with everybody."

"I'm so tired of people not doing their f*cking job correctly," she added. "I'm so tired of people just doing things their way. Just...I'm just over it, you know what I'm saying? I'm over it. I'm gonna put this record [out], if it do good, it do good. I think it's gonna do good 'cause at the end of the day, the record is amazing. I love the record. It's something that I feel like you haven't heard from me before."

Moments ago, she uploaded cover art for the track that shows Lil Durk and Kanye West will also be making appearances.

Cardi is known for her explicit lyrics and provocative nature in her rhymes and presentation. She said she knows the public is expecting "slutness" and have berated her for "making TikTok records," but calls this one a "fun, great" song. "It's masculine, great for the clubs," said the rapper just before she revealed this single will not arrive with a music video.

"I'm just in the mood for a lot of things." Check out the clip below.