Self-love is the best love, and in a new round of social media posts, it appears that Cardi B is practicing it as well.

After popping out at the City of West Hollywood's Pride Parade in an eye-catching rainbow outfit over the weekend, the mother of two returned to Instagram to turn heads once again.

This time around, however, the Invasion of Privacy artist switches her vibrant and colorful Pride suit out for a jaw-dropping baby blue look, complete with a shimmering bikini and huge, fluffy blue heels. In one picture, Cardi is seen sporting a puffy beige vest, and in the rest, she ditches the vest to show off her physique.

Clearly pleased with her stunning new photos, the Whipshots business owner also shared the steamy flicks on Twitter, and she even gave herself props in the process, saying, "I look like SEX."

Check out Cardi B's latest round of jaw-dropping thirst traps below.





In other Cardi B-related news, the Grammy award-winning artist recently confirmed that her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hits "WAP" and "Up" will be featured on her long-awaited sophomore studio album. Read more about that here, and keep it locked to HNHH for more music industry updates.