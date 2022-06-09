Her Bardi bang was all u pin arms at the possibility of Cardi B dropping new music soon, but the rapper swooped in to lay rumors to rest. We're not sure how long it has been since Cardi first began teasing her sophomore effort, but the Bronx hitmaker has been taking her time as she works on the follow-up to her mega-hit introductory studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

That record earned the "Up" star a Grammy award, so it is unsurprising that Cardi may be feeling the pressure to craft a project that can outdo the first.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Yet, we haven't been without releases as Cardi and Co. have been amassing tremendous successes with singles like "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo's "Rumors," "No Love" with SZA and Summer Walker, Normani's "Wild Side," and her assist on Kay Flock's "Shake It."

Today (June 8), Page Six reported that next week, Cardi was slated to drop a new single with the help of a "top male artist in the hip hop game," and while that all sounded promising, the rapper took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"BARDIGANG I don’t wanna gas y’all and put a battery in yall back ….so I’m going to be the one to tell y’all what @PageSix wrote is not true," she said. "I actually wish but if y’all been checking in with me on Centerfold y’all know what’s been the issue [kiss emoji with heart]."

Still no word on when that new single will arrive, but you can check out Cardi B's recent tweets below.

