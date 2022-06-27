Hot Shit
- MusicCardi B Rocks Call Of Duty Necklace During "Hot Sh*t" Music VideoCardi B wore a necklace featuring the character Ghost from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" during the video for "Hot Shit."By Cole Blake
- Music VideosCardi B Calls On Kanye West & Lil Durk For "Hot Sh*t" Music VideoCardi B delivers her new visuals for "Hot Sh*t" ft. Kanye West and Lil Durk. By Aron A.
- StreetwearCardi B Shares "Hot Shit" Music Video, Twitter Debates Whether Ye Is Animated Or RealLil Durk also appeared in the visual, though he looked much more real than Yeezy did.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Confirms Her Album Is Her Next PriorityIn her new Vogue cover story, Cardi B confirms her album is on the way following the release of "Hot Sh*t."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B Teases Video For "Hot Sh*t" Featuring Kanye West & Lil DurkCardi B shared a clip from her upcoming music video for "Hot Shit" on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- GramCardi B's Friend Makes Her Get Off Live While TipsyCardi's friend wasn't here for her being on live while intoxicated.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicCardi B Plots Lil Kim Collab For New Album: "I Want This To Be Her Moment"Cardi B wants a collaboration with Lil Kim on her next album. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKanye West Shouts Out His Kids, The Late Virgil Abloh, & God On Cardi B's "Hot Shit"The mother of two also name-dropped pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka and Tupac when it was her turn to ride the beat.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B Previews What Her Curves Look Like With & Without Filters For FansThe mother of two made her long-awaited return at midnight with "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Declares "Hot Sh*t" With Cardi B & Kanye West As "Song Of The Year"Cardi B is dropping a brand new song tonight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Shares Snippet Of "Hot Sh*t" Ft. Lil Durk & Kanye WestCardi B's new single "Hot Sh*t" ft. Lil Durk and Ye drops tonight. By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Gives Lil Kim Her Flowers With "Hot Sh*t" Cover ArtCardi B shows love to Lil Kim. By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Announces New Single, "Hot Sh*t," Dropping On FridayCardi B announced that she has a new track titled, "Hot Shit," coming out later this week and shared a teaser on Twitter.By Cole Blake