Released in 2018, three years later, Cardi's critically acclaimed debut album is still making historic moves by becoming the first album by a female rapper to spend 175 weeks on the Billboard 200. The certified triple platinum album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, earning 255,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. To date, it is the most-streamed album by a female rapper on Spotify.

See below for a list of additional accolades worth celebrating that the Grammy-award-winning rapper has earned with Invasion of Privacy:

1. Cardi released 5 successful singles:

"Bodak Yellow"

"Bartier Cardi" featuring 21 Savage

"Be Careful"

"I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"Ring" featuring Kehlani

2. Both the Diamond-certified "Bodak Yellow" and the nine-times platinum-certified "I Like It" reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first female rapper to achieve multiple chart-toppers.

3. Invasion of Privacy won Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, with Cardi B becoming the first female rapper to win the category as a solo artist.

4. It was also nominated for Album of the Year, with "I Like It" being nominated for Record of the Year and "Be Careful" for Best Rap Performance.

5. It became the first female rap album in fifteen years to be nominated for Album of the Year. "Bodak Yellow" was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for the previous ceremony.

Atlantic

6. Invasion of Privacy won the BET Award Album of the Year at the 2019 BET Awards.

7. It was the top female rap album of the 2010s, according to the Billboard 200 decade-end chart.

8. It broke the record for the longest-charting album by a female rapper on the Billboard 200, surpassing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and has spent three full years on the chart.

9. A number of music publications included it among their lists of best albums of the year, with Rolling Stone and Time listing it at number one.

10. The album remained the largest female debut of 2018 in the country until September 2018, with the release of Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty.

With this deep list of accolades, Invasion of Privacy has solidified itself as one of rap's strongest debut placing Cardi in the same realm as some of the greatest female rappers. Are you still listening to the album? If so, what are your favorite tracks?