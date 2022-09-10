Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.

After the song's release, 50 Cent was quick to note that Lil Kim seemed to diss Nicki Minaj's son on the song. "You better light her ass up i’m watching," 50 said to Minaj on Instagram. "She said something about the baby. Her baby eye f**ked up. LOL."

Justin Sammer/Getty Images

Now, the song is nowhere to be found. After being premiered on Funk Flex's Hot 97 radio program on Thursday (September 8), the track was promptly removed from streamers by Friday. "This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry," reads the blocked message on YouTube.

Kim had been promoting the song for a minute. A few weeks ago, she posted an image of her and Megan's elbows intertwined. Then, on Wednesday (September 7), she shared a picture of her and the Houston Hottie on a private jet sipping champagne.

The controversial line on the song, which 50 saw as an attack on Minaj's son, was the following: "N***a, you’s a b***h, your father’s aâ b***h,â your brother’s aâ b***h / Keep acting like this and yourâ son gon’ be a b***h." Kim was furious at 50's comments on her own child. "I never said a word about anyone’s child... Please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX,” she said in an Instagram Story. “To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD."

So far, no explanation has been given for the song's removal.

