Even though he was consistently snubbed during several awards shows throughout 2020, many would argue that Lil Baby had one of the best runs in Hip-Hop last year. Yet, with Complex recently releasing their annual update to their “Best Rapper Alive” archive, the QC standout has finally been recognized as 2020’s premiere artist.

At the top of last year, the Atlanta rapper dropped My Turn, his sophomore studio album, and the record featured guest appearances from the likes of Future, 42 Dugg, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Wayne. In its first week, My Turn moved 197,000 album-equivalent units and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

After that, everything that Baby did throughout the rest of the year was part of a long-winded victory lap. He dropped arguably the best deluxe version of 2020, which featured the massive hit “We Paid” with 42 Dugg, and he also delivered the timely protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” after protesting in Atlanta.

With everything considered, Complex ultimately proclaimed Lil Baby to be the best rapper alive in 2020, but in an interview with the outlet, the “Errbody” artist was quick to give props to other legendary Hip-Hop acts.

When questioned about his pick for the greatest rapper of all time, Lil Baby confirmed the question and replied with a simple, “Lil Wayne.” Upon nudging the QC artist for the deciding factors behind his take, he continued by saying, “I don’t see nobody better than Lil Wayne, period.”

Throughout the interview, Baby also discussed recording with Young Thug early on in his career, which served as a sharp contrast to his recent studio sessions with Kanye West in Wyoming. According to Lil Baby, recording with West was more about putting in work than getting advice.

“I’m more of an observer, so he didn’t really have to give me no advice, verbally. But I learned so much from him in a couple of days, just seeing the way he worked and seeing what he has going on. We didn't really have a talk where he just gave me game, because he literally showed me everything right in my face,’ he said.

Although Lil Baby didn’t confirm exactly what type of output to expect from him next, he did reveal that he is either releasing a collaborative album like “a Drip Harder 2” or a follow-up to his sophomore album in 2021.

