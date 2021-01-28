Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers in the entire world but he's not satisfied with solely taking over the music industry. In the last half-decade, the 26-year-old rap artist has established himself as one of the heavy hitters of the new school, raising his price damn-near every month. Baby is a smart man though, taking his investments to a whole other industry and exploring another career as a restaurateur.

According to XXL, the rapper admitted his plans to open a restaurant in his native Atlanta during a Zoom call earlier this month. The publication specifies that the new venture will have a lounge-esque vibe and it will be located dead-center in Atlanta.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Actually, I have a new restaurant and I'ma open it in Atlanta," said the rapper. "It was supposed to be open by January, but we had to finish the stages, so maybe, February, March."

The restaurant will have a menu including Southern comfort dishes. "You know, lamb chops, lobster tails, rice, stuff like that," he went on. "A little music, alcohol. Stuff like that."

Lil Baby hasn't revealed the name of his new restaurant yet.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

While it may not seem like the best time to be opening a new business, especially a restaurant, Atlanta has been pretty wide-open with limited coronavirus-related shutdowns. The clubs and restaurants are seemingly open for business as things seem to be running as per usual in ATL.

Will you take a trip out to enjoy some of Lil Baby's grub?

[via]