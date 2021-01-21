Lil Baby is hands down one of the most esteemed rappers in the game right now in addition to being one of the biggest artists in the world. The success of his second studio album My Turn propelled the Atlanta hitmaker's career to unforeseen heights while securing him nominations at the Grammy awards for his singles "All In" and "The Bigger Picture." The album also spawned four top 40 singles, so it is safe to conclude that the "Sum 2 Prove" rapper doesn't have anything to prove anymore.

All things considered, fans were a little disappointed to find the 26-year-old artist was not included on the list of performers for Wednesday's Inauguration Ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, so much so that he began trending on Twitter. The ceremony included performances from Lady Gaga, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, and more. One user penned, "They should’ve let LilBaby perform the national anthem at the inauguration," while sharing a clip of the American flag flying high while Lil Baby's 2017 hit "Freestyle" blared through speakers.

Another fan added, "See they shoulda got Lil Baby to perform bigger picture! Really woulda brought the country together," while quoting a video of LL Cool J performing at Bill Clinton's 1993 Inauguration. Check out some more tweets from fans making a strong case as to why the rapper should've been a featured performer.

Fans of the rapper expressed similar sentiments when Baby was snubbed for an Album of the Year nomination they thought he deserved at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards for My Turn.