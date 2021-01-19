The 2021 GRAMMY Awards were postponed until later this year because of the pandemic, but the Yammy Awards took place virtually last night at Yams Day 2021, presenting some of the hardest-working artists with some shine.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The night included an hour-long documentary about the founder of the A$AP Mob, A$AP Yams, new merch offerings, music previews from A$AP Rocky, and of course, the Yammy presentation ceremony. Only a few nominations were revealed prior to the event, including the Ladies Award, the Yamborghini High award, and others. Most of the categories were announced, crowning some of this year's top stars in the business, as well as a lesser-known talent that's on the come up.

The first award to be handed out was the Big Awgie Award, which rap-rocker Teezo Touchdown brought home over Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and others. The Hella Flows category was a tough one, but Young Thug received the hardware over DaBaby, Polo G, Gunna, and more. Lil Durk was awarded the New Level category and the highly-competitive Yamborghini High prize went to Lil Baby. A$AP Rocky blessed each winner with a tweet shout out of their own, offering his official "CONGRAT$."

For some reason, the Ladies Award has seemingly not been handed out yet, but nominees include Cardi B, Flo Milli, City Girls, Mulatto, Saweetie, Princess Nokia, Rico Nasty and Young M.A.-- a mix of newcomers and more-established female MCs, interestingly enough. While we await the Ladies Award announcement, let us know in the comment section which of these ladies you'd give the nod to. The Ladies Award has become even more pertinent in this time of the female MC takeover.

A$AP Yam's mama, Tatianna Paulino, kicked off the virtual event last night, with an introduction in Spanish, detailing the reason that things were done differently this year-- "Due to the pandemic," Paulino says, "in which, many lives have been lost around the world."

She continued, while views of the hospital flashed on the screen, "We have hope that this nightmare will end soon and we'll be able to do our live shows the way we are all used to. Today, to commemorate this moment, we are in the streets, where my son's visions and dreams began, where his biggest inspiration was Biggie Smalls."

Mama Yams added, "I want to give thanks to my A$AP family, and all of you supporting us from your homes," before finally sharing a few words of caution as it directly relates to the death of her son: "Remember, do not mix! Do not combine! Always Strive and Prosper."

Did you watch Yams Day 2021? If you didn't, you can get the full recap of the event in the video below.

Congratulations to all of the night's winners!