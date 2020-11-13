A$AP Yams passed away five years ago. If he were still with us, he would be celebrating his thirty-second birthday today.

The late music executive, who was one of the founders of the A$AP Mob, was one of the most respected movers-and-shakers in New York, putting the group on the map and providing the blueprint for A$AP Rocky to become a superstar. On multiple occasions, Rocky has given Yams the props that he deserves in breaking him as an artist. Today, Rocky looks back and remembers all the incredible times they had together on what would have been his birthday.

Sharing a rare photo of the Mob with A$AP Yams throwing up signs, A$AP Rocky reflected on his life and showed some love.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY EAST SIDE STEVEEE @wavybone," wrote Pretty Flacko on Instagram. "LOVE U 2 DEATH N AFTER . IM RUNNIN OUT OF RARE PICS OF US MY N***A".

As you all know, A$AP Yams means the world to A$AP Rocky. Only one man can get the regularly reclusive artist to break his silence for some birthday wishes, and that's Yams.



John Ricard/BET/Getty Images

Usually, at the beginning of every year, there is a massive celebration in New York to celebrate the life of A$AP Yams. It's unclear if the pandemic will force the cancelation of Yams Day 2021. Hopefully, the crew can figure out a way to tribute the late Steven Rodriguez.