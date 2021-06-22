In the past year and a half, Lil Baby's commercial success has catapulted to new heights. Quickly becoming one of the most prominent figures in trap music, the Atlanta-bred rapper unleashed his second studio album My Turn last year, peaking at the summit of the Hot 100 and going on to be RIAA certified three times platinum.

He earned two Grammy noms for the project, bringing his total to three and establishing him as a force to reckon with. He's even close to beating out Eminem for total all-time Hot 100 entries, boasting a total of 90. Lil Baby will be honored as this year's recipient of the ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year trophy at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in recognition for his skilled pen.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Quality Control-signed artist will be honored for the lyrical content of songs like "The Bigger Picture" and "Emotionally Scarred." Cardi B was awarded the trophy for the last two years, while Gucci Mane and Quavo tied for the award back in 2018. Paul "Nineteen85" Jefferies of dvsn and Allen Ritter tied for Songwriter of the Year in 2017.

The award will add on to a slew of other accolades Lil Baby has been honored with. In 2020, Apple Music named the 26-year-old 2020's Artist of the Year. He was featured on Forbes magazine's tenth annual 30 under 30 list, and My Turn was named the RIAA's top album for 2020.

He was also recently selected to headline Jay-Z's Made In America festival. Most recently for the trap star, he connected with fellow rapper Lil Durk to release their collaborative studio LP The Voice Of The Heroes, which debuted at No. 1. In short, Baby is heading towards world domination.

Congrats to him on receiving the Songwriter Of The Year honor!

